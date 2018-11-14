ISRO successfully launches communication satellite GSAT-29: Andhra Pradesh: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its GSLV-MK-III D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday. The filling of fuel (UH25) and oxidiser (N2O4) in L110 stage has been completed for today's 17:08 (IST) launch of GSLV-Mk-III D2 from Sriharikota, the ISRO said.

Congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of GSAT-29 satellite, ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said the credit goes to entire ISRO team for this achievement. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MK-III D2 carrying GSAT-29 communication satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday. The filling of fuel (UH25) and oxidiser (N2O4) in the L110 stage was completed for today’s 17:08 (IST) launch of GSLV-Mk-III D2 from Sriharikota. The rocket took off at 05.08 hours from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, some 90 kilometres off Chennai. At 5:15 the cryogenic engine was ignited.

The GSLV Mark-III rocket placed the multi-beam and high-throughput communication satellite into its planned geostationary transfer orbit. The satellite will boost hi-speed communication facilities in the northeast and remote areas of the country. The GSAT-29, that carries Ku and Ka-band transponders, is also equipped with other systems for experimenting with the evolving technologies in satellite science and the mission life of the satellite is over ten years.

According to reports, ISRO will use the four-ton class vehicle for the forthcoming Chandrayaan-II mission on January 20, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated to the scientists on the successful launch of GSLV MK III-D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite. He said the double success sets a new record of putting the heaviest satellite in orbit by an Indian launch vehicle.

Congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of a GSAT29 satellite, the organisations’ chairman Dr K Sivan said the credit goes to the entire ISRO team for this wonderful achievement. This particular satellite is going to provide services to the remote places in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India under Digital India program of the government of India, Sivan said.

