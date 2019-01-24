ISRO Satellite Launch: While military satellite Microsat-R has been designed and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), KalamSAT is developed by students and Chennai-based Space Kidz India.

The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C44 mission started on Wednesday at 19:37 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

ISRO Satellite Launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its 46th flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) on Thursday, the ANI reported. The PSLV-C44 will put Student’s satellite KalamSAT and military satellite Microsat-R in space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C44 mission started on Wednesday at 19:37 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The launch is scheduled at 23:37 Hrs IST on 24th January 2019.

Microsat-R has been designed and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) while KalamSAT is developed by students and Chennai-based Space Kidz India. The satellite is a 10 cm cube nanosatellite weighing about 1.2 kg and has a life span of about two months.

The rocket would eject Microsat R at an altitude of about 277km about 14 minutes into the flight and the satellite would start functioning at an altitude of 450km in about the 103rd minute after lift-off. Microsat R would begin to function at an altitude of 450 km in an hour and 40 minutes.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the new variant of the PSLV (C-44) is equipped with an aluminium tank in the fourth stage to reduce weight and carry more payload.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More