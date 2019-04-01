ISRO's PSLV-C45 mission: The 436 kg EMISAT, which is based on ISRO's Indian Mini Satellite-2 bus platform, will help our security forces locate enemy radars by measuring their electromagnetic spectrum.

ISRO’s PSLV-C45 mission: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) workhorse PSLV-C45 rocket successfully injected military satellite EMISAT into sun-synchronous polar orbit on Monday. The process to place 28 other customer satellites into their designated orbit has begun. Customers from the Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and the USA had signed agreements with the ISRO to launch their satellites. The entire mission is expected to last about 180 minutes. For the first time in the history of space exploration, ISRO launched 29 satellites in three different orbits. The EMISAT satellite was put into 479 km orbit.

The scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and ISRO have developed the EMISAT satellite to gather Electronic Intelligence while the other 28 satellites have been developed by foreign scientists. The 436 kg EMISAT, which is based on ISRO’s Indian Mini Satellite-2 bus platform, will help our security forces locate enemy radars by measuring their electromagnetic spectrum.

KalamSAT and Microsat-R launch

On January 24, 2019, ISRO scientists had successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44). On its 46th flight, the PSLV-C44 rocket successfully put Student’s satellite KalamSAT and military satellite Microsat-R in space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. With the launch, India became the 1st country in the world to use the 4th stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for microgravity experiments.

Anti-satellite missile test

On March 27, 2019, Indian scientists created history by shooting down a live satellite in low earth orbit by scrambling anti-satellite missile A-SAT. With the success of Mission Shakti, India joined the ranks of elite space club after America, Russia and China. India became the fourth country to destroy a satellite in low earth orbit by its anti-satellite weapon. Calling it a highly complex mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated our scientists for conducting the mission with outstanding precision and high speed.

Gaganyaan Mission

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan has revealed that the crew module of the first manned space mission of India, Gaganyaan is soon going to be finalised. According to reports, ISRO is eying to launch Gaganyaan in 2022. Gaganyaan will be launched into ISRO’s biggest rocket GSLV Mark 3 from Sriharikota. Gaganyaan is a spacecraft that is designed to carry 2 to 3 people on board and if the preparations of the mission are successful, India would become the fourth nation after USA, China and Russia to launch a manned mission into sapce.

