In another major achievement, India's most powerful home-made communications satellite GSAT 6A was launched on Thursday, March 29, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh by the Indian space agency ISRO scientists. The 2066 kg satellite, costs around Rs 270 crore, will be able to send and receive signals from hand-held devices.

This satellite is expected to be mainly used by the security forces which are stationed in the remotest areas of the country

In yet another big achievement and, in a major boost for the Indian Space for Research Operation, its major launch of a home-made communication satellite- the GSAT-6A- twin of the GST-6 launched in 2015, lifted off from Sriharikota spaceport, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, March 29. Leaving behind major plumes of smoke, the 49.1-metre tall GSLV soared into clear blue skies, carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite to be injected into a geostationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km.

The launch of this massive satellite marks the 12th flight of f Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F08. As a major key feature, it will provide mobile communication to India through multi-beam coverage facility. It will also provide a platform for the developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Antenna.

India🇮🇳 successfully launches #GSAT6A communication satellite from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.#GSAT6ALaunchDay pic.twitter.com/JvYbKwLu8l — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 29, 2018

This huge satellite will be put into the orbit around 17 minutes after the GSLV-F08 rocket lifts off. Around 400 scientists and engineers were called up in order to seek help with the launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Center.Dubbed as the "Naughty Boy" by ISRO scientists, the GSLV rocket will carry up the communications satellite.

