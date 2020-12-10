Making India the fourth country in the world to have its own independent regional navigation satellite system, International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has recognised ISRO NavIC as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System.

Making India the fourth country in the world to have its own independent regional navigation satellite system, International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has recognised ISRO NavIC as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS). This recognition was awarded to ISRO NavIC in the 102nd meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee of IMO (MSC 102) held in November 2020.

With this India will enable the utilisation of ISRO NavIC in the fields of maritime navigation, surveying, and geodesy among others. NavIC or IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India. The Indian GPS-like system is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary, which is its primary service area.

In April 2020, NavIC L5 was incorporated in the Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) standard 10403.3 for differential Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) applications. It is designed to provide two types of services – Standard Positioning Service (SPS), which is provided to all users and Restricted Service (RS).

Union Minister of Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh had earlier said that the government will allow private companies to utilise infrastructures of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Such otherwise not available elsewhere in India under Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe).