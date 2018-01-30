Darul Uloom Deoband's cleric has said that Muslim women should not watch men playing football with bare knees. Qasim's cringe-worthy comments come in the wake of Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia's orders permitting women to watch football matches in the stadium. Athar Qasmi's remarks have faced outrage from many quarters.

A senior cleric of Asia’s largest Sunni Muslim seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband has said that Muslim women should not watch men playing football with bare knees as it is against rules of Islam and forbidden in the religion. “Why do women need to watch these football matches? What they will gain by looking at footballer’s thighs. Their attention will be on that only and they will even miss the scores,” Mufti Athar Qasmi was quoted as saying by Times of India. He added the women must fear God and should not watch these kinds of things. “Do you have no shame? Do you not fear God? You let her watch these kinds of things,” he said.

Qasim’s cringe-worthy comments come in the wake of Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s orders permitting women to watch football matches in the stadium. Athar Qasmi’s remarks have faced outrage from many quarters. “It implies that Muslim women should not watch any athletic event, tennis matches or swimming championships. How it can be immoral for a woman to watch men playing sport?” A Muslim women’s rights activists was quoted as saying by India.com.

Earlier in January, Darul Uloom Deoband had issued a fatwa against body-hugging designer burqas. another fatwa was issued by them against New Year celebrations terming them as ‘unislamic’ as the Islamic calendar begins from Muharram. “In the name of hijab (veil), designer and slim fit burqa is haram and strictly prohibited in Islam,” the fatwa cited in response to a query from a person.