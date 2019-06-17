Pakistani cricket team fans criticise Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik after humiliating defeat by India: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also admitted that they were a better team than India in the 90s and now India is better.

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed yawns during the high-perssure match against India on Sunday.

Pakistani cricket team fans criticise Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik after humiliating defeat by India: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Shoaib Malik turned villains after Pakistan’s defeat to India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. The outpouring of anger at the Pakistan cricket team was not confined to the cliched breaking of TV sets that happens in the country when it loses to India. TV panellists cracked jokes at Ahmed for yawning and Malik for enjoying a shisha along with wife tennis star Sania Mirza. On social media, it was death for the Pakistan team by memes and delicate, wry humour.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah likened India’s win over Pakistan to another surgical strike after India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma’s superlative 140 ensured India’s first innings total of 336 for 5 in Manchester.

Pakistani fans slammed their team for not displaying the zeal to win and questioned their fitness levels against Virat Kohli’s men in blue. After being hounded by Pakistani fans, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also admitted that they were a better team than India in the 90s and now India is better, reports said. Several others also criticised Ahmed for ignoring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to bat first even if the pitch is damp.

Another surgical strike on pakistan, well played boyz #CongratulationsIndia pic.twitter.com/HOOMLEBRCi — motabhai (@motabhai303) June 17, 2019

This explains Pakistan cricket in entirety. #سرفراز_کو_گھر_بھیجو pic.twitter.com/PkifDCjSxm — Anas 😈 جو پی ٹی ایم کا یار ہے – غدار ہے (@helloos100) June 17, 2019

TVs Breaking and Hearts too in Pakistan… What can we say besides… Al-ḥamdu lil-lāh – Praise the Lord !!!#CongratulationsIndia pic.twitter.com/O2MGkbzyRn — ShireenKoul (@ShireenKoul) June 17, 2019

Sarfaraz Ahmed batting in last overs with Hassan, Wahab,Amir and Shaheen be like:#AUSvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/LaiXvjhAam — Usman 🇵🇰 (@Usman_account) June 12, 2019

Pakistan people maintained their strike rate against television.

😂😂😆😭✌🏽#CongratulationsIndia pic.twitter.com/lpOVwAweUY — irfan (@simplyirfan) June 17, 2019

This has NEVER happened in Pakistan before. Country & it’s people paying the price for a man’s personal ambitions. #NalaikEazam pic.twitter.com/gVFfomTgP0 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 17, 2019

World Cup : Am I Joke to you?#PAKvsIND pic.twitter.com/UY36jxZtZb — JhAllii 🖤❤️ Pakistan 🇵🇰 💚 (@JhAllii_Si_Hun) June 16, 2019

Pakistani actor Raju Jamil’s claim has also given a different twist to Pakistan’s defeat. Jamil said there is an on-going rift between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is also involved in the matter. Reports that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was busy meeting his friends in the UK instead of accompanying his team also bolsters the claim.

While Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedhar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah were the playing 11 of Team India, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir represented the Pakistan team.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App