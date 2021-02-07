Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday reacted to the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg on farmers protest and said that ‘it revealed a lot’. Speaking on the matter, the minister said that we would have to wait and see what else comes out. There was a reason why the foreign ministry reacted to statements made by some celebrities, who didn’t know very much about the matter.

Earlier, MEA and Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar among many others took to social media to slam International pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for engaging in an anti-India propaganda by expressing their solidarity with the farmers protesting at borders of the National capital, especially after the Republic Day violence.

The official statement shared by Government of India read that the parliament had passed the reforms relating to the agricultural sector after a full debate and discussion. Aimed at expanding the market access and providing greater flexibility to the farmers, the reforms pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming. A small section of farmers are upset with this move but a series of talks are underway to resolve this matter amicably. However, it is upsetting to see some of the vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests.

It further requested the people to gain a proper understanding of the issues at hand before rushing to comment and give into the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments. Reports were also rife that Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Greta Thunberg for commenting on the matter. However, it was later clarified that the climate activist has not been named in the FIR. The FIR is only against the creators of the toolkit and the matter is currently under investigation. The Delhi Police also revealed that the tool kit contain a proper action plan about a digital strike and initial probe reveals that the toolkit has been created by a pro-Khalistani organisation.