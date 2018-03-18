Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi after his address in Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday in a press conference said that it sounds like a rhetoric of a loser devoid of substance. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had severely criticised PM Narendra Modi led government at the Centre during his plenary session address on Sunday in New Delhi. Slamming Congress chief, Nirmala Sitharaman said that Congress is even questioning the EVMs at this time, they want ballot paper system. At a time when technology is making it simpler and more transparent, here is a party that is against it because they don't believe in transparency.

The Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman while responding to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Kauravas and Pandavas comparison between BJP and Congress, said, "Congress party wants to identify itself with the Pandavas, the same party which questioned the fundamental existence of Lord Ram. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals."

Not only the Defence Minister but Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his plenary session address saying, “Rahul Gandhi’s rant was shameful. The way he spoke of the judiciary was irresponsible.” Meanwhile continuing with her criticism against Rahul Gandhi, the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Congress is even questioning the EVMs at this time, they want ballot paper system. At a time when technology is making it simpler and more transparent, here is a party that is against it because they don’t believe in transparency.”

Congress Party wants to identify itself with the Pandavas, The same party which questioned the fundamental existence of Lord Ram. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals : BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi's speech at #CongressPlenarySession pic.twitter.com/4fGszVj9h0 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018

“Astonishing that Congress President chooses to name BJP president Amit Shah and says he is murder accused. He has been cleared by a court. This is a fake and false motivated campaign by someone who is out on bail on criminal conspiracy of fraud in National Herald case,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while hitting back at Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during party’s plenary session about several issues and even invoked Mahabharata while differentiating between the BJP and Congress, saying that like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth. Addressing the plenary session, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is the voice of an organisation and the Congress is the voice of a nation.

BJP has spread fear. People from press are scared, for 1st time we saw 4 SC judges running to public for justice.There is a difference b/w RSS &Congress, we respect the country's institutions whereas they want to finish them.They only want one institution,that is RSS:Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/EEkShJMk9z — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018

