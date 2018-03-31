Following the leak of question papers for the Central Board of Secondary Education of Class 12 Economics paper and Class 10 Mathematics paper, Anil Swarup, Secretary, School Education and Literacy Department, on Friday said that a re-examination of economics would be held nationwide on April 25. The re-examination of Class 10 mathematics will not take place, except possibly in Delhi/NCR and Haryana, he said. Speaking to Newsx, Anil Swarup, said, “For Class 10 examinations, we are examining the details of Haryana and Delhi to ascertain whether there has been an impact of the leak, we admit that there has been a leak, we will take a call within 15 days as to whether there is a need to take examination in Delhi. A decision to the effect has not yet been taken. We are examining all the details which are provided to us, if necessary then the examination will be held in July.”

On asking about CBSE’s silence when innumerable students and parents were demanding answers from CBSE and if they made would have been handled in a better way, he said, “The communication could have been only after a decision was taken, there was an admission that leak has happened in these 2 papers. Thereafter a communication can happen only after a decision, it was a very complex situation, you can’t take a straightforward decision. So we went and discussed, discussed at length, the bottom-line was the interest of the children. And in that context decision could not be taken be taken in an hour or so. We have to go back to the states, talk to the states and then take a decision. If such decisions would have taken at that time then there would have been more trouble. So it had to be some sort of informed decision.”

ALSO READ: Students stage a protest outside CBSE office in demand to scrap re-test

In the wake of CBSE paper leaks which has resulted in a limbo for parents and students, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has identified over 10 WhatsApp groups, each having 50-60 members who are believed to be involved in the paper leak, one of the biggest scandals to have hit CBSE. Which include private tutors, students and parents. So far 6 students and a coaching centre owner in Jharkhand. They have also questioned a coaching centre owner in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Secretary Education Anil Swarup explains why Class 10 Maths exam was not cancelled

ALSO READ: CBSE paper leak: Delhi Police Crime Branch seeks a reply from Google over an email sent to board chairperson

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App