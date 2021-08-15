Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Sunday marched past the banks of the lake carrying the Indian flag and also sang the national anthem, as a part of the celebrations.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Sunday celebrated 75th Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. They marched past the banks of the lake carrying the Indian flag and also sang the national anthem, as a part of the celebrations. Meanwhile, ITBP jawans on Uttrakhand Borders also celebrated the day at 13,000 feet. Celebrations were also held at Border Out Posts in Ladakh from 14000 to 17000 feet.

A day ahead of Independence Day, 20 ITBP personnel were selected for Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) this year for their bravery in eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May-June last year. These personnel are among 23 who are being awarded Police medals this year at the annual event. This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border face-off or skirmishes or border guarding duties, said the ITBP in a statement soon after the Centre declared these awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and said it is the day to remember India’s great freedom fighters. Addressing the nation from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said on this day, the country is remembering every person who contributed to the freedom struggle, as the country is indebted to all of them.

“I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters… Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Happy 75th Independence Day to all of you and to all those who love India, love democracy all over the world,” said the Prime Minister.

“Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them,” He added.

Talking about the government’s decision to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, the Prime Minister said, “We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India. It is one of the greatest tragedies of the last century and to remember the people who lost their lives during the partition, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition, we have decided to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.