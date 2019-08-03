ITR e-Filing: The department has extended the due date for filing Income Tax and has launched a new portal e-filing lite, the changes have been made to ensure no penal interest is payable by the taxpayer under 234A.

Also, The Income tax department has launched ‘e-filing lite’ which is a lighter version of the e-filing portal for the taxpayers. The latest portal focuses on filing of Income Tax Returns(ITR) in a more smooth manner. The portal is easily accessible, you just need to click on the e-filing Lite button on the home page. All the current e-filing portal having all the services can be accessed by clicking on the ‘Portal Login button.’

The Central Board of Direct Taxes is a statutory authority functioning under the Central Board of Revenue Act, 1963. The officials of the Board in their ex-officio capacity also function as a Division of the Ministry dealing with matters relating to levy and collection of direct taxes. CBDT has made the change of extension that has made the month of taxpayers.

