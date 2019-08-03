ITR e-Filing Online: The Income Tax Department on July 23 announced the extension of the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for taxpayers. The department had released a notice regarding the extended date which said that the last date to file the ITR for the financial year 2018-19 has been extended till August 31, 2019.
The Income Tax Department has recently launched an e-Filing Lite version for ITR filing of taxpayers to facilitate easy and quick filing of Income Tax Return. According to the reports, the new portal doesn’t have the e-proceeding, e-nivaran, compliance, worklist and profile setting facilities, however, these can still be accessed in the standard version of the IT portal.
Check the steps to prepare and submit ITR online given here:
- Log into the official website of ITD or Income Tax Department – https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Taxpayers Services”
- Now, click on Return Preparation made easy option
- On clicking, you will be directed to the next page
- Here, answer the question “Have you filed ITR?”
- If you click no, answer what are you looking for and click “File Income Tax Return”
- On clicking, you will be directed to a new window
- Here, all the steps to file the ITR will be shown
- Now, click on “Login to e-Filing” option
- On clicking, you will be directed to a login page
- Enter the details and proceed to fill the form like given in the picture below
ITR e-Filing Online: How to prepare and submit ITR?