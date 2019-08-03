ITR e-Filing Online: The Income Tax Department will close the process of ITR filing through its official website on August 31, 2019. Check the steps to prepare and submit ITR online given in this article below.

ITR e-Filing Online: The Income Tax Department on July 23 announced the extension of the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for taxpayers. The department had released a notice regarding the extended date which said that the last date to file the ITR for the financial year 2018-19 has been extended till August 31, 2019.

The Income Tax Department has recently launched an e-Filing Lite version for ITR filing of taxpayers to facilitate easy and quick filing of Income Tax Return. According to the reports, the new portal doesn’t have the e-proceeding, e-nivaran, compliance, worklist and profile setting facilities, however, these can still be accessed in the standard version of the IT portal.

Check the steps to prepare and submit ITR online given here:

Log into the official website of ITD or Income Tax Department – https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Taxpayers Services”

Now, click on Return Preparation made easy option

On clicking, you will be directed to the next page

Here, answer the question “Have you filed ITR?”

If you click no, answer what are you looking for and click “File Income Tax Return”

On clicking, you will be directed to a new window

Here, all the steps to file the ITR will be shown

Now, click on “Login to e-Filing” option

On clicking, you will be directed to a login page

Enter the details and proceed to fill the form like given in the picture below

