The deadline to file the Income-tax return has been extended by the Government of India. Now the individuals can pay their taxes by August 31, 2019.

The government of India extended the due date for filing income tax returns by the individuals for the financial year 2018-19 by a month which will be August 31, 2019. The extension in the last date was a much-needed thing as the individuals are facing a lot of problems in filing the returns by the previous deadline which was July 31, 2019. Previously, July 31 was the deadline to file the income tax returns for most of the individuals. This is the category of individuals who are not mandatorily required to get their accounts to audition for tax-related issues.

Many tax practitioner societies and Chartered Accountants have made an appeal to the government in order to extend the last date to file an ITR so that the individuals can get sufficient time to file ITR properly. In the current year, CBDT extended the deadline for all the employers to file their TDS returns, form 24Q, from May 31, 2019, to June 30, 2019, and consequently, the deadline of the release of form 16 was extended from June 15, 2019, to July 31, 2019. So, as per the deadlines, all the employees waiting to get their Form 16s in order to file their ITRs were left with only 21 days to file their tax return by the previous deadline of July 31.

Here is how people reacted all over the social media:

When you are confident of extension of ITR due date 😉 pic.twitter.com/SzWhWmwvv2 — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) July 18, 2019

Latest update – Extension of ITR Filing due date : The finance ministry has extended the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for FY2018-19 by individuals to August 31, 2019 from July 31, 2019. — Sreekanth (@ReLakhs) July 23, 2019

Kindly note the extension of due date for filing ITR https://t.co/4eX7S8n3iC — CA Amit Arora (@amiamigood) July 23, 2019

Due date extensions are like favourite national festival of Indian government.. More than 500 messages in 10 minutes. Now extended due date is clashed with GSTR-9 & GSTR-9C due date. @GST_Council@FinMinIndia#digitalindia #ITR #gst #extension pic.twitter.com/AFYembJUmR — CA Yogesh Setia (@cayogeshsetia) July 23, 2019

