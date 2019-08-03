Income Tax returns will have to be filed by the deadline of August 31, 2019. Here are the five ways to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) online.

The last day to submit the income tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20 (the financial year 2018-19) is August 31, 2019. The Income Tax Department has provided facilities to people to file their ITR through its e-filing portal- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Once the individuals submit the return, they also need to verify their returns. According to the notifications released by I-T’s e-filing portal, I-T Department has provided five ways to verify an ITR: bank ATM, net banking, bank account, Demat account and Aadhaar OTP. Individuals will have to file the ITR within the stipulated deadline of August 31, 2019.

Here are the five ways to the e-varify income tax return (ITR):

Steps to verify income tax returns using net banking:

Step 1: Visit the net banking account

Step 2: Click on the link e-filing provided by the bank

Step 3: Click on e-verify link against the return to be filed.

Steps to verify income tax returns using bank ATM:

Step 1: Swipe ATM card in bank ATM

Step 2: Click on Pin for e-filing website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 3: Select options to re-verify return through bank ATM

Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing website

Steps to verify income tax returns using the Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit the e-filing website

Step 2: Click on the Link Aadhar option on the portal.

Step 3: Click on the e-verify link on the website

Step 4: Select link to e-verify return using Aadhaar OTP.

Step 5: Click on Generate OTP link. OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter OTP

Steps to verify income tax returns using bank account:

Step 1: Visit the e-filing website

Step 2: Pre-validate your bank account

Step 3: Click on the e-verify option, select the option to e-verify using bank account details

Step 4: EVC will be received on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter EVC on e-filling website

Steps to verify income tax returns using Demat account:

Step 1: Visit the e-filing website

Step 2: Check your Demat account number

Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select option of verification using Demat account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC will be received on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter EVC on the e-filing website

