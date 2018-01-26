Congress party spokesperson RS Surjewala has accused the PM Modi led government of playing cheap politics after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was given a seat in the sixth row during Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath today. Congress party new chief Rahul Gandhi was first asked to sit in the fourth row but later shifted to the sixth row. The party has termed this as a humiliating act by the authorities responsible for the seating arrangement at Republic Day celebration venue.

While India witnessed its 69th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Friday, some Congress party members are upset due to the fact that their party president Rahul Gandhi was first given a seat in the fourth-row row and later shifted to the sixth row at the Republic Day celebration venue today. It was the first time when 10 ASEAN leader witnessed India’s Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, which in itself was as a historic moment for the nation as it was meant to send out a positive message across east-Asian nations to further nourishing the ties and cooperation among ASEAN nations.

Though the issue is now turned into a controversy as according to a leading daily, some of the party members have mentioned their protest against the seating arrangement asking why Rahul Gandhi was given a fourth and later seat in the sixth row. Speaking on the controversy, the Defence Ministry officials said that a special dispensation that gave Sonia Gandhi a front-row seat had not been extended to the new Congress president. However, so far there is no official protest but some party leaders have criticised the government by terming it a cheap political stunt.

Congress party members have also said that it was a violation of protocol on the part of concern authorities responsible for the seating arrangement. According to the Times of India, speaking on the issue, the Defence Ministry has said that there was no violation of the protocal as political leaders came down in the order. The Congress president was seen sitting along with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. However, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah was seen seating in the front row along with senior leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Accusing the PM Modi-led government of playing cheap politics, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjwala said “the arrogant dispensation while violating the protocol first gave Congress party president Rahul Gandhi a seat in the fourth row and later shifted him to the sixth row during Republic Day celebration at Rajpath.”