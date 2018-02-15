Responding back to Congress party's 'chhota Modi' remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the PNB fraud case involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while mentioning that BJP takes strong offence to kind of language used by Congress said what is this word 'chhota Modi'.

Hitting out at the Congress party for using the remark ‘chhota Modi’ indirectly attacking the Prime Minister after diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s involvement in the PNB fraud case, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that what is this word ‘chhota Modi’? “BJP takes strong offence to the kind of language being used by describing someone like that. It is derogatory, scandalous and demeaning.” Following allegations by the Opposition on PM Modi in relation to Nirav Modi’s involvement in the biggest PNB fraud case, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Nirav Modi did not meet PM Modi at Davos. Nirav Modi had arrived in Davos on his own and was present at CII group photo event.”

Further speaking on the controversy, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I wish to make it very clear and this I can also convey on the behalf of the government that no one shall be spared in the banking system who has sought to derail ordinary banking system to help Nirav Modi. This is regardless of stature and status of concerned official.” Earlier while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress party spokesperson said that how can Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi dupe the entire banking system through forged Letters of Understanding under the nose of Modi government? Who is responsible for biggest bank loot scam unleashed by chhota Modi?”

Giving back to Congress over its allegation of PM Modi and Nirav Modi’s photos, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Congress should stop its ‘photo politics’. Many good and cosy photographs of many of the Congress leaders with Mehul Choksi is available with us, but we don’t want to stoop to that level.”

What is this word 'Chhota Modi' ? BJP takes strong offence to the kind of language being used by describing someone like that. It is derogatory, scandalous and demeaning: Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/47jJckxOek — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala also mentioned that on 26 July 2016, PM was handed with all papers regarding Nirav Modi and one of his relative. It was said that complaint had 42 FIRs. PMO acknowledged the complaint, they also sent registrar of companies to take some action. But in the end, the government couldn’t do anything.

Meanwhile, while the investigation in the case is underway, the probing authorities today sealed Nirav Modi’s wife residence in Mumbai. Nirav Modi’s wife is an American citizen and had left India on January 6, 2018 while Mehul Choksi left the country on 4 Jan 2018. Nirav Modi’s brother Nishal Modi, a Belgian citizen, left India on January 1, 2018. CBI had issued lookout circulars against all accused on January 31, 2018. As per sources, the absconding billionaire diamond merchant has tried to cut a deal with banks. Reportedly, Nirav Modi has offered to pay Rs 5,000 crore to banks.

Earlier in the day, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation against diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his accomplices on a massive scale after state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) filed a complaint with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing him of defrauding the bank of at least Rs 11,400 crore. The investigating bodies are swamped till the nose in the PNB fraud case that surpasses the financial scam executed by absconding Vijay Mallya by a huge margin.