The news of restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir is wrong, said the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Jammu and Kashmir administration scrapped the fake news doing round the Internet that the MHA has ordered restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

Junking the reports, Home Ministry said they haven’t issued any such orders. The news reports of 4G services restoration in Jammu and Kashmir are not true.

The high speed internet sevices in the valley were snapped since the abrogation of Article 370.

The fake news stated that the administration has given the orders to restore 3G and 4G speed internet and soon users may avail the services.

A few days ago, broadband services in the valley were restored and people were allowed access to social media sites following the orders of the Supreme Court of India that declared access to internet a fundamental right.

The court, in a landmark judgement alligned to recommendation of the United Nations, had said access to the internet is a fundamental right and a government cannot deprive the citizens of fundamental rights except for some conditions.

On March 4, issuing a circular the Jammu and Kashmir administration had permitted unrestricted internet access with 2G speed.

The internet services were snipped a day before the Parliament passed had passed the bill to abrogate section 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh last year.

Several heavyweight politicians including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others were detained and later PSA were imposed on them.

These leaders are now freed after the decision to revoke PSA from them was taken by the government.

