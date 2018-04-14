A man working with a private bank in Kerala made some sadistic remarks on the Kathura rape case victim. As per reports, the accused had killed the girl by crushing her head with a massive rock. The man working with the Kotak Mahindra Bank was later removed from his post. Taking cognizance of the matter that was highlighted on social media, the Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday released an official statement stating that they have terminated the services of Vishnu.

At a time when India stands together against the accused involved in the Kathua rape case where an 8-year-old girl, identified as Asifa, was continuously raped at a temple for a week, a man from Kerala, has come out in support of the horrors faced by the minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, a man working with the private bank in Kerala made some derogatory comments in respect of the Kathura rape case where the accused had killed the girl by crushing her head with a rock. The man working with the Kotak Mahindra Bank was later sacked from his post.

The man working as a branch Assistant Manager at a Kochi branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank was later identified as Vishnu Nandakumar. Reports suggest that referring to the Kathua rape case, the man said that it was ‘good that the 8-year-old girl was killed.’ As per a report by NDTV, taking to his Facebook handle, Vishnu said, “It was good that she was killed at this age itself. Else, she would have grown up and returned throwing bombs in India.” However, it remained unclear when the comments were made. After the matter was highlighted, criticism grew from all the corners as the masses questioned the hiring policy of the private bank. Many also demanded his resignation.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday released an official statement stating that they have terminated the services of Vishnu. The statement read, “We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement.” As per NDTV, Vishnu comes from a family of RSS and BJP leaders.

