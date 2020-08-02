Leader of the Congress Rahul Gandhi urged the liberation of chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded the release of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti who has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir. “India’s democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the extension of the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen.

Mufti’s detention under PSA was extended by three months on Friday. Earlier, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s detention was extended on May 5 for three months.

Mufti and many other political leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

“Whereas on the reports from field formations, the detention period of the detenue was further extended for three months vide Government order No Home PB-V 1137 of 2020 dated 05-05-2020; and Whereas the period of detention of the detenue is scheduled to expire on 05-08-2020 and Whereas the law enforcing agencies) have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination the same is considered to be necessary,” an order from Government of J-K read.

“Now therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by section 8(1) (a) (1)read with clause (a) of sub section (1) of section 18 of the J&K PSA 1978 the Government hereby directs that the period of detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti… be extended for a further period of three months and she may be lodged in Subsidiary Jail Fairview Gupkar Road, Srinagar,” the order further read.

While Farooq, and son, Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March, Mufti was on April 7 shifted from a make-shift jail to her Fairview residence on Gupkar road here.

