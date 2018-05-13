The defence minister took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying that even the Congress president is out on bail in a financial matter. She asked Gandhi to tell people of India if he is going to investigate Chidambaram and his family for not disclosing income held abroad.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday accused former finance minister P Chidambaram of hoarding black money and compared his situation to Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nazaw Sharif. The senior BJP leader also called upon Congress president Rahul Gandhi to make his stand clear to the public over Chidambaram matter. Sitharaman also shared her two cents on Nawaz Sharif’s explosive interview with Dawn where he claimed that Pakistan could have prevented the 2018 Mumbai terror attack.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “For some time now, we have been hearing a lot of action by the Income Tax authorities against former finance minister P Chidambaram and his family. In India, for the Congress party this is the Nawaz Sharif moment.”

The Income Tax Department on Friday charged P Chidambaram, his son Karti and his wife Nalini for hiding investment information worth crores in their IT returns. The family members have been summoned by the department for questioning on June 11, 2018.

The defence minister then took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying that even the Congress president is out on bail in a financial matter. She asked Gandhi to tell people of India if he is going to investigate Chidambaram and his family for not disclosing income held abroad.

“In pursuit of black money, time was given to disclose the assets and bring them to public notice. If convicted, the act will levy 120 % tax and penalty on the undisclosed assets and income. And when proven guilty, it will invite jail term,” added Sitharaman recalling government’s stance over black money.

She also talked about Nawaz Sharif’s latest revelations where he admitted that militant organisations are active in Pakistan and his country could have averted the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

“It’s a serious disclosure. Hasn’t India been following it? Saying that we strongly believe that the handlers of the 26/11 offences were in Pakistan. This only proves India’s stand has been right all through the way,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App