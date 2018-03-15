The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday while responding to the recall of Pakistan High Commissioner back to Islamabad said that he is surprised why is this question being raised. The envoy has been called for consultation. This is pretty normal and routine. It is not a recall. India want that its Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by.

“We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by. We won’t give details of the issue which we’ve taken up with Pakistan government. This is something which should be taken up through established diplomatic channels and not published in media. We expect them to look into and resolve those issues,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added.

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan on Thursday called back its High Commissioner from India Sohail Mahmood to Islamabad. This new development has held amid a diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Islamabad. Calling back its High Commissioner, Pakistan in a bizarre statement has alleged that its diplomats and their families were “harassed and intimidated” in the capital. Islamabad said in a statement that it had called envoy Sohail Mahmood for “consultations” after what they say there was no positive action had been taken by India. Amid a number of reasons mentioned by Pakistan, Islamabad claimed that its deputy high commissioner’s car was chased and his driver was abused by a group of men.

