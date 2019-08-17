Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as invited various Indian companies to manufacture and deliver five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs). To handle the entire process, organisation New Space India Limited (NSIL) is the new commercial arm of the space agency.

ISRO invites private firms: In a major breakthrough of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India’s initiative, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited various Indian companies to manufacture and deliver five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs). The organisation which will be responsible for managing the entire process is the new commercial arm of the space agency, New Space India Limited (NSIL).

Confirming the same, Isro Chairman K Sivan quoted that presently, they had called for an EOI (expression of interest) and it is not open for any other foreign firm. ISRO has been considering this for a while. It would also boost the Make-in-India initiative of the government.

It will mark a major shift in the way of ISRO, which is now in its 50th year which has been working over decades.

Citing the cost of one fully integrated PSLV launch vehicle, senior official from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) quoted that the cost of PSLV is Rs 200, this means the value of the deal ISRO is offering private industry. It is to be built five PSLVs- is atleast Rs 1000 crore.

However, Sivan refrained himself from commenting on the cost.

Elaborating on whether Indian industry is ready to take up such projects, Sivan said that there are various big companies such as HAL and L&T that are already working with them on PSLV. They would be able to participate together as a consortium and deliver results.

In fact, NSLI has mandated only a consortium can participate in the Eol and is expecting submission by September 6.

In the month of January, Sivan said that HAL and L&T have agreed to sign an agreement and the production would soon begun. There would also be other such as Godrej and many other smaller companies.

Col HS Shankar, CMD, Alpha Design, which is into the manufacturing of satellites for ISRO, said that it is a welcome move and it is the right time for ISRO to have opened up the market for private players and they are confident they would deliver.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App