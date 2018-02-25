In a bid to promote their party and spread their ideology right before Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, the party chiefs of both the political parties have reached the state to kick-start the second phase of poll campaigning. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to leave no-stone-unturned in making sure that Congress retains its power in the state. However, BJP is expected to put in efforts to take away the power from Congress in the upcoming polls.

With just a few months left before the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 take place, the much-expected war between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be taking shape. In a bid to promote their party and spread their ideology, the party chiefs of both the political parties have reached the state to kick-start the second phase of poll campaigning. The reports suggest that the party chiefs Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah have reached Karnataka on Saturday and are expected to be in the state for next three days.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to leave no-stone-unturned in making sure that Congress retains its power in the state. However, BJP is expected to put in efforts to take away the power from Congress in the upcoming polls. Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2013. With the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, BJP will be working to get its place back in the only state it ruled in South India. The Karnataka Assembly polls will be held for 224 seats.

Campaigning for BJP, Amit Shah will start his campaign with a visit to the family of a farmer who committed suicide in Bidar. In his 3-day timetable, Amit Shah is also expected to meet sugarcane farmers who have faced distress with the water-intensive crop in a state that has been through three successive years of drought. Out of 224 assembly seats, BJP eyes win on at least 150 seats in order to make a ruling government in the state.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will focus on the Lingayat heartland. As per reports, Lingayats account for nearly 18 percent of the voters and form the mainstay of the BJP’s support base. However, the loyalties were switched after former CM BS Yeddyurappa resigned from BJP and floated his own party resulting in a huge cut in the share of votes for BJP. However, reports say that he is back with the party as its chief ministerial face. Earlier, while lashing out at the state ruling government, Amit Shah had termed it as ‘most corrupt ever’.

