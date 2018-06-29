The health camp is said to be one of the biggest encephalitis check-up camps in the district. CM Yogi Adityanath was joined by iTV network boss, Kartikeya Sharma at the time of the inauguration. The camp which is a CSR initiative by iTV network will run till July 1. While extending support, Kartikeya Sharma said that after Gorakhpur, the health camp will also be put up in Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today, June 29, inaugurated a health camp put up by the ITV group in Gorakhpur. In the health camp, the locals will be checked for encephalitis and will also be made aware of the disease. The health camp is said to be one of the biggest encephalitis check-up camps in the district. CM Yogi Adityanath was joined by ITV network boss, Kartikeya Sharma at the time of the inauguration. The camp which is a CSR initiative by ITV network will run till July 1. While extending support, Kartikeya Sharma said that after Gorakhpur, the health camp will also be put up in Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka and West Bengal.

While inaugurating the health camp, the group also shared a helpline number for the patients to get themselves registered for the check-up — 8700092442. The patients will be checked from 8 am to 4 pm free of cost. Inaugurating the camp, CM Adityanath thanked the ITV network for the initiative and added that the fight against the encephalitis will go on until it is removed.

Talking about the health camp, ITV boss said that his team was in the district for a quite a while and they found that there are people who cannot even afford the medicines. Later, Yogi Adityanath also distributed health kits to several children present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said that encephalitis has been wrecking havoc in the district since 1977-78. He added that the authorities failed to take action in this regard that resulted in a massive outbreak. Yogi Aditynath added that while he was on a visit to BRD Medical College he was shocked to see 4-5 children lying on the same bed, dirt lying everywhere with a pungent smell. After coming to power, he made sure that things at the BRD Medical college change for good.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Encephalitis camp by iTV Foundation in Gorakhpur MYogiAdityanath Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #iTVFoundation Posted by NewsX on Thursday, 28 June 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More