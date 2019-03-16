iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized a special programme to play eco-friendly Holi, a week before the festival with around 70 children at Sai Kripa, a Noida based shelter home.

With a mission to spread love and joy amongst these children, iTV Foundation arranged a special programme to celebrate the festival, instead, these kids got a chance to express their creativity during the programme, these children showed some immense talent during some special activities of painting, singing, dancing, poem recitation and storytelling. iTV Foundation team also felicitated some of these talented children with surprise gifts.

While these children, celebrated the festival, they also got a chance to express their thoughts and feelings on canvas while putting colourful hand imprints.

During the event, the iTV Foundation team distributed snack boxes to all the NGO children. The shelter home is located at sector 12, Noida.

About iTV Foundation: Helping you to live a better tomorrow

iTV Foundation was founded with a vision to provide quality medical facilities and financial assistance to people who need it most. In recent months, the foundation has worked extensively among the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society through concerted efforts to provide them with quality healthcare support in addition to assistance for treatment and rehabilitation.

Seeking to provide an enabling environment for health and hygiene in urban villages as well as remote areas, the foundation works in close coordination with charitable organizations, like-minded individuals and healthcare providers to launch collaborative efforts to drive the importance of health, sanitation and hygiene.

