To safeguard the health and lives of low-income and economically vulnerable groups, iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organizes biggest general health check-up camp in the district from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, in district Nuh, earlier known as Mewat, Haryana. The health camp was held at Sardar Gurmukh Singh Memorial School, district Nuh, where 450 patients visited and availed the services of the free medical heath check-up camp.

The health check-up camp was inaugurated by Dr. Govind Sharan, SMO, Health Department, Nuh; Shri GS Malik, Chairman, Sardar Gurmukh Singh Memorial School; Smt Seema Singhla, Chairperson, Municipal Committee, Nuh and Dr. Pawan Goel, HOD, Shaheed Hassan Khan, Medical College, Nalhad. During the camp, free health checkup was done for Diabetes, Blood Pressure and lungs ailments.

Speaking about the health check-up camp, Mrs. Aishwarya Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation said “Our mission is to provide better health facilities and creating awareness about health and hygiene among the people in the remote areas, we will continue to organise more such camps which will benefit the people.”

A specialized team of doctors from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, including pediatrician, gynecologist, lung specialists, general physicians and trained nursing staff of Indian Medical Association (IMA), examined the patients and provide medical consultation and distributed free medicines. The health check-up camp was supported by Dettol and free kits were distributed to all the attendees who came for the health check-up. The dedicated team of iTV Foundation supported and managed the on-ground activities of the health camp.

About iTV Foundation: Helping you to live a better tomorrow

iTV Foundation was founded with a vision to provide quality medical facilities and financial assistance to people who need it most. In recent months, the foundation has worked extensively among the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society through concerted efforts to provide them with quality healthcare support in addition to assistance for treatment and rehabilitation. Seeking to provide an enabling environment for health and hygiene in urban villages as well as remote areas, the foundation works in close coordination with charitable organizations, like-minded individuals and healthcare providers to launch collaborative efforts to drive the importance of health, sanitation and hygiene

