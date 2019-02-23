iTV Foundation organises free health check-up camp in Harikansh Garhi: Seeking to provide an enabling environment for health and hygiene in urban villages as well as remote areas, the iTV Foundation works in close coordination with charitable organizations, like-minded individuals and healthcare providers to launch collaborative efforts to drive the importance of health, sanitation and hygiene.

To safeguard the health and lives of low-income and economically vulnerable groups, iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized a two-day general health check-up camp today from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The health camp was held at Vidya hospitals and trauma centre, Harikansh Garhi, Lucknow, where more than 280 patients visited and availed the services on the first day of the free medical health check-up camp. The health check-up camp was inaugurated by Shri. Prashant Trivedi, Principal Secretary, Medical Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh. The two-day health check-up camp will be organized on both 23rd and 24th February where free check-up of Diabetes, Blood Pressure, Tetanus Vaccination and Asthma will be done.

Speaking about the health check-up camp, Mrs. Aishwarya Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation said “This initiative is an evidence of iTV Foundation’s commitment to providing quality medical care to the society, with this health camp our aim is to create health awareness among people and more such camps will be organized in the near future”.

A specialized team of doctors and trained nursing staff of Indian Medical Association (IMA), were present during the health check-up camp to examine the patients and also distributed free medicines. During the camp, free Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhanmantri Rashtriya Swasth Surakha mission were distributed to all the attendees, in addition the team of doctors from Indian Medical Association did thorough check-up of Asthmatic patients and distributed free inhalers from Cipla to these patients, also Dettol distributed free soaps to all the attendees who came for health check-up.

The health check-up camp was supported by Dettol, Cipla and Vidya Hospital and trauma centre. The team of iTV Foundation supported and managed the on-ground activities of the health camp.

About iTV Foundation: Helping you to live a better tomorrow

iTV Foundation was founded with a vision to provide quality medical facilities and financial assistance to people who need it most. In recent months, the foundation has worked extensively among the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society through concerted efforts to provide them with quality healthcare support in addition to assistance for treatment and rehabilitation. Seeking to provide an enabling environment for health and hygiene in urban villages as well as remote areas, the foundation works in close coordination with charitable organizations, like-minded individuals and healthcare providers to launch collaborative efforts to drive the importance of health, sanitation and hygiene.

