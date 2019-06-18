Hardeep Singh Puri on Housing for All by 2022 scheme at iTV India Next Conclave 2019: Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said he doesn't think that people will have to wait till 2020 to get their dream homes delivered, but the task will be accomplished by the end of 2019 or in the first quarter of 2020.

Hardeep Singh Puri on Housing for All by 2022 scheme at iTV India Next Conclave 2019: Speaking at the iTV India Next Conclave 2019, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday explained how the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is helping homebuyers in the country. The RERA was set up with the aim to ensure the safety and security of realty transactions by mandating that people only deal with registered and regulated entities.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dreamt that every Indian household should have a pucca house of their own and the house should be registered in the wife’s name. On June 17, 2015, the then Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had given its approval for the launch of Housing for All by 2022 for urban areas. During demand assessment, the NDA-I government came to know that as many as 1 crores new residential houses need to be built to achieve the desired target by 2022, he said.

Puri said he doesn’t think that people will have to wait till 2020 to get their dream homes delivered, but the task will be accomplished by the end of 2019 or in the first quarter of 2020. The Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government at the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 80 lakhs out of the 1 crore homes required, he added.

The Committee for Sanctioning and Monitoring in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is allocating between 3-5 lakh residential homes every year under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while his ministry had sanctioned as many as 628, 000 homes in 2018 alone.

Speaking on slum rehabilitation programme carried out by the then UPA government, Puri said it should be done on the basis of as is where is the basis and moving the residents 100 kms away from their place of habitation won’t work. Citing the example of Delhi’s Kathputli Colony, he said the 2,800 families who were rehabilitated by the then Congress government, will be rehabilitated again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had promised in its election manifesto to adopt a low-cost housing policy that would ensure every family in the country has a home by 2022. Currently, the country needs about 19 million low-cost homes to shelter an urban population which is expected to nearly double to 600 million by 2030 from 2011.

