Subramanian Swamy and Hasnain Masoodi debate on Kashmir issue, Article 370 and Ram Temple: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy and National Conference (NC) leader and elected Member of Parliament Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi debated on several issues including Kashmir, Ram Temple and BJP’s alliance with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti at the iTV India Next Conclave 2019 held at Shangri La Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Swamy said he is a descendant of saint Kashyap who founded Kashmir and in this regard, Hindus are the first inhabitants of Kashmir, not Muslims. Speaking on the controversial Article 370, that gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said it should be annulled as it

doesn’t need Parliament approval and discriminates between men and women and thousands of Kashmir Pandits were forcibly driven out of Kashmir and today nobody talks about it. Swamy said country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru used Sheikh Abdullah as a pawn and the BJP won’t dwell on Nehru’s mistakes anymore. The government will leave no stone unturned to make every inch of Kashmir a part of India, the BJP leader said.

Countering Swamy, Hasnain Masoodi said the country can’t abrogate Article 370 which defines sovereignty and gives special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Masoodi also said that India should accept the Delhi Agreement that was approved by the country’s Parliament.

In its manifesto, the BJP had promised to abrogate Article 35A as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.

On being questioned about the BJP’s motive behind the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Swamy said the government has decided to construct the temple and once the Ram Mandir issue is resolved, Article 370 issue will be solved next. Earlier, hinting at the enactment of a law to pave the way for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and former state party president Keshav Prasad Maurya had said at a meeting of the monks at Ayodhya that there was no question of allowing construction of mosque anywhere in the temple town.

Subramanian Swamy said the BJP’s decision to stitch an alliance with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was a huge mistake.

