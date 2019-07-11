The importance of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela was discussed at the Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative held in New Delhi. iTV Network Founder and Promoter Kartikeya Sharma spoke on the need to educate today's youth on the thoughts and ideas of the two world leaders.

iTV Network, India’s leading media and infotainment network, and The Sunday Guardian Foundation on Thursday, July 11, announced the launch of AskGandhi.in, an initiative to promote Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology among the youth.

During the Gandhi Mandela peace initiative event on Thursday, iTV Network founder and promoter Kartikeya Sharma honoured Mahatma Gandhi and South African Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In his address, Sharma asserted that it is the right time to profess the teachings of both the iconic leaders. He said the two exceptional leaders have shown the world a way of change, peace and social fabric. He added the two leaders have also highlighted the importance of co-existence, animal protection and the environment in their teachings.

In his keynote speech, Sharma said, “The way Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela approached social problems were impressive and revolutionary.” Further, he announced that iTV Network initiative of the formation of AskGandhi.in to spread the teachings and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. He said, “It’s a great opportunity to profess the teachings of both the iconic leaders, AskGandhi.in is an interactive platform for the current and future generations to engage with the ideals and principles on every facet Mahatma Gandhi’s life. Both Gandhi and Mandela showed the way of change, peace and social fabric to the world.”

iTV Network and The Sunday Guardian Foundation in association with Believe Foundation (India) and Dr. Raman Bhai Patel Foundation (South Africa) celebrated victory of Love over Hatred and celebrated the 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi and 100 years of Mandela’s inspirational lives. The event – Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative – held at Hotel Imperial, held some important panel discussions on Global Peace for Youth, Women, Environment, Education, Health, Gender Sensitivity, Arts and Cinema with powerful keynotes delivered by great thought leaders.

Another interesting session on environment and sustainability was held and it was attended by Walter Lindner, the German Ambassador to India, Kartikeya Sharma, Grammy Award winner and environmentalist Ricky Kej and Sudhir Mishra, the environmental lawyer and committee member of Ministry of Environment and Forests and National Green Tribunal expert member Devendra Kumar Agarwal. In the session, Kartikeya Sharma spoke of the teachings of both the iconic leaders who gave messages for peace, mutual co-existence, protect animals and environment and taught us about non-violence, sustainability and life eco-system. Ricky Kej said, “Human beings should live life close to nature to avoid pollution and other problems.”

A panel comprising eminent industrialist Godrej Group chairperson Adi Godrej discussed the education system in India. The other panelists included Ghanshyam Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party who is also the co-founder of Harvard India Conference; Kartikeya Sharma; Dr Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University; Dr Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; Kunwar Shekhar Virendra, Chancellor, Shobhit University. During the session, Kartikeya Sharma said, “Education, teaching process is changing fast along with technology and new ways to educate children is needed.” Adi Godrej said, “Gandhi and Mandela fought hard for the education to all.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App