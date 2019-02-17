India News and NewsX won awards in different categories: NewsX has won the award for the Best In-depth series (English) and India News has won the award for the Best In-depth series (Hindi) and Best International Coverage (Hindi). iTV Network is India's fastest growing news and infotainment network with multiple interests in print and electronic media.

:India News and NewsX won awards in different categories: iTV network, one of India’s leading news network, once again shines at the 11th edition of The Exchange4media News Broadcasters’ Awards (ENBA 2018) by winning top honors, iTV network channels- India News and NewsX has won accolades in different categories. NewsX has won the award for the Best In-depth series (English) and India News has won the award for the Best In-depth series (Hindi) and Best International Coverage (Hindi).

The awards were presented to India News in the Best International Coverage (Hindi) for the special story – “Indian army contingent in UN Peacekeeping positioned at the Democratic Republic of Congo” the assignment was covered by senior journalist, Mr Ashish Singh, Editor- Strategic Affairs, who went and covered the Indian Army operation from ground zero. In another category, Indian News won the award for Best In-depth series (Hindi) for its special programme “Ground Reporting at Jharkhand for Pathalgarhi movement”, India News did an exclusive show on the movement of Pathalgarhi in the Naxalite hit tribal areas of Jharkhand. The assignment was covered by a fearless journalist, Mr Shivpoojan Jha. In another category, Best In-depth series (English), NewsX won the award for its Campaign on the “Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)”, the most in-depth campaign ever been done on television, NewsX did a 100-day NPA Files campaign, a meticulous probe into the NPAs, the campaign was highly applauded.

Speaking on this, Mr Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Promoter, iTV Network said: “I am delighted that iTV network won these awards, as we have always believed in ethical and courageous journalism, I would like to congratulate the whole team of NewsX and India News on their achievement.”

About iTV Network

iTV Network is India’s fastest growing news and infotainment network with multiple interests in print and electronic media. The network owns and operates two national news channels that include the Hindi frontrunner India News and the English news channel NewsX. iTV Network’s regional channels include India News Haryana, India News Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, India News Rajasthan, India News Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, India News Punjab, India News Gujarat and NewsX Kannada that establish the network’s strong foothold in the regional news market. The network runs two print publications – The Sunday Guardian and Aaj Samaaj.

