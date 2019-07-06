During the event, there were several panel discussions and one on one interviews, held with India’s top politicians, tax specialists, industrialists and high profile power satraps at one stage to discuss the post-budget analysis and key announcements from the Union Budget.

As the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman presented the maiden budget of the second term of Modi government, iTV Network, India’s leading news and infotainment network (India News & NewsX) today organized ‘Vikas Ke Vishwas Ka Budget’, a day-long mega conclave which brought together India’s top politicians, tax specialists, industrialists and high profile power satraps at one stage to discuss the post-budget analysis and key announcements from the Union Budget.

Held at Hotel Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, the daylong conclave holds some of the important issues on Indian economy, the leaders and industrialists discussed how the budget will put India on the growth trajectory and development and how this budget will set the push for a $5 trillion economy.

While speaking during the inaugural session of iTV Budget conclave ‘Vikas Ke Vishwas Ka Budget’, Shri Anurag Thakur, Minister of State, Finance, Government of India, spoke about various government development plans and policies and how the union budget is beneficial for the growth of the Indian economy, he also spoke on rise in employment, GST, and requirement of FDI in various sectors. While speaking he said, “Startup India sector has taken off in India which has created lot of new Job opportunities”. He further added that “During Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government, lot of new schemes has been launched which benefits the common man.” Speaking about on FDI and ease of doing business, he said “Government will increase FDI in multiple sectors, there is a need for 100% FDI in Insurance sector.” While on ease of doing business, he said, “Ease of doing business is the need for today’s investor.” While speaking about GST, he said “Within 2 years GST has been stabilized across various business sector.” He also added that there is a requirement of focus and development in the field of sports, and wished Indian cricket team for winning the world cup.

In the next exclusive session with, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, Shri Gadkari, spoke on the roadmap and the focus of Modi government, He said “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given us a target for a $5 trillion economy and we will work with double the speed to achieve this target and will work towards making Indian economy, the largest in the world.” While he also said that, “Opposition parties should focus on contributing towards the development of the country rather than criticizing.”

While speaking about the Road & Transport ministry he said, “Everyday 21 KMs long road is been made and we are targeting to make 40 KMs road per day.” While on the union budget he said, “it is important that government policies should be made for longer, medium and short duration, this budget has an amalgamation of all the three.” Further, he added that, “I only does those promises which can be fulfilled, whatever promise I made in the past five years has been fulfilled. He also added that “Under the governance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there is a vision towards development and conversion of knowledge into wealth is important the growth of the country”.

In the next session with Shri Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Ministry, Govt. Of India. While speaking he said “This is the most forward looking Budget so far.” While speaking about the opposition criticism he said “Deliberate attempt by Opposition to defame PM Modi’s reputation.”

In another session between, Shri Shyam Jaju, National Vice President of Bhartiya Janata Party and Shri KTS Tulsi, Senior Congress leader and Senior Advocate, the leaders discussed some of the key issues of the budget, while speaking, Shri Shyam Jaju said “Budget of 2019 vision revolves around improving the standard of living. Today, poor people are getting 2 lac rupees insurance at Rs 12, this is Justice for them.” While Shri KTS Tulsi said, “No improvements have been made towards the judiciary, several cases are pending in courts that justice can’t be served before 300 years.”

While there were eminent members from the corporate sector including, Sh. Gurcharan Das, Former P&G; Smt. Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairperson, Advent Pvt. Equity India Advisory Board, Shri. Rajnish Goenka, Chairperson, Tobu Cycles; Shri. Mohit Saraf, Senior Partner, Luthra & Luthra and Shri Devin Narang, Country Head, India Sindicatum Energy, these guests voiced their opinion on the union budget.

In another interesting discussion on 100% most favoured FDI Debate held between, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, BJP and Shri Vivek Tankha, Member of Parliament, Rajyasabha Sabha, MP, Congress. While speaking, Dr. Vinay said “Today, countries like Europe and Japan are facing human resource crunch, we can fulfil that. If India is an open market for the rest of the world then the world is also a market for India.” While, Shri Vivek said, “As per the report by NSSO, India is facing huge Job crisis.”

There was an interesting session on the real estate sector attended by, Shri. Navin Raheja, CMD, Raheja Group; Shri. Mohit Arora, MD, Supertech; Shri Prashant Solomon, MD, Chintels India and Shri Anurag Batra, Chairman, Business World. While speaking, Sh. Mohit Arora said “Affordable housing schemes is a good step for development in real estate but a more clear approach is required.” while Sh. Prashant Solomon said “Rental reform policy needs to be focused”.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App