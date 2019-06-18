During the event, there were several panel discussions and one on one interviews, held with the cabinet ministers and leaders of the opposition to present the critical overview of the present government.

iTV Network India’s leading news and infotainment network (India News & NewsX) today organized India Next, #ITVIndiaNext a day-long mega conclave which brought together India’s top politicians and high profile power satraps at one stage. Held at hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi, India Next holds some of the important issues on the Indian political system, during the event there were several panel discussions and one on one interviews held with the cabinet ministers and leaders of the opposition to present the critical overview of the present government.

In an exclusive session with Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. He said the government has planted 5 times more plants that were cut to build while building metro stations. Our government is encouraging e-vehicles to save the environment. BA6 norm vehicles will be introduced soon. Our government will ban plastic bags and will take actions against people using poly packs. Electronic media have played a big role to fight against fake news.” He also congratulated India news & NewsX for special programs like Viral Report that are helping the people to know the truth.

In another session with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti on the topic Jal Shakti, river interlinking & tap for every home. He said River Ganga is not only a river but a symbol of religion for us, our priority is to continue the environmental flow in the river. Our government has already completed 98 river Ganga projects. Gram Panchayat should conduct Gram Sabha’s exclusively on water conservation. Our government is working hard on river Ganga rejuvenation, soon people will see crystal clear water from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar.

In an interesting session with Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament, BJP and Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament, JKNC. The guests discussed some of the key issues related to Article 370 & 35-A in Kashmir. While speaking the leaders said Kashmir is an integral part of our country and we should also get PoK, article 370 and 35 A should be removed said, Subramanian Swamy. Masoodi says PM Narendra Modi has to work as per Constitution, he cannot do anything of his own. The country has given us the right to make our own constitution and parliament. Subramanian Swamy says Kashmir is a part of India culture and history. More than 5 lakh people were exoduses from the state.

In the next session with Sudhanshu Trivedi and Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament, JKNC on Building the Ram Mandir. While speaking, Sudhanshu Trivedi said the foremost priority of BJP government is to build Ram Mandir. Saints will decide how Ram Mandir be will built and government job is to remove all the obstacles. Congress stalwart and former PM Rajiv Gandhi had started the campaign for Ram Mandir in 1979 and politicizing the matter.

In the next session with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs; Civil Aviation & Commerce & Industry, he said PM Modi had said in 2015 that every citizen of the country should have his own house by 2022. By the end of 2019 or 2020 first quarter, 1 crore houses will be sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna. On the sealing issue in Delhi, he said, making the master plan is in the hands of the central government and I feel that the mismatch between the state and the central government is because they don’t like us in the policy making position. Though we have given relief but we will not encourage encroachment. On the situation in the aviation industry he said, Air India has a lot of good assets the only problem which the airline if facing is the high debts. The government is also planning for the privatization of the airline. While on the Jet Airways issue he says, the government has no role if a private business fails. India Next Conclave was attended by Politicians, Bureaucrats, Economists, Leading Journalists, Corporates and Elite Members of Civil Society.

Session II

In an exclusive session, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region said North East will soon become the favourite destination for progress. PM Modi is keen for development in the North Eastern states, he has already visited there more than 30 times. By 2029-30, India will have their own space station where Indian scientists will perform special projects in space.

In an interesting session with Bhojpuri superstar trio and recently elected Parliamentarians, the session was attended by Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Yadav Nirahua and Ravi Kishan. The trio discussed their new innings in the political career. While speaking, Manoj Tiwari said his vision for the people of Delhi is to provide 24-hours water in each and every home. He said they may get 68 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi. PM Modi’s efforts have created a positive aura in the country, today youth wants to join politics, serve country PM Modi’s efforts have made an aura where people say let’s discuss politics. While Dinesh Yadav Nirahua said BJP keeps country before party, that’s why he chose saffron front. While Ravi Kishan said he would like to establish a film industry and build a women’s college in Gorakhpur. He also said relating Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans with religion is wrong, sad. While speaking about his recent win he said it is time for us to pay back, serve people of the country.

In one of the sessions with Chirag Paswan, Member of Parliament, LJP said PM Modi has promised to double the income of farmers, continuously making efforts to do it. Bihar government and the central government is making every possible effort to fight encephalitis. The youth of the country is with and Prime Minister is keen to eliminate unemployment, create jobs. In the next session with young guns Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, South Bangalore and Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament, Amravati, discussed the new age politics. While speaking Tejasvi Surya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a better tomorrow and is trying to provide best opportunities to the youth of the country. His priority for 100 days is to work for a good rail network in south Bengaluru. Navneet Kaur Rana said farmers of the country should be empowered for a better India.

While in an exclusive session with NS Tomar, Union Minister of agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development said for an old farmer who gave his life to empower country’s agriculture, Prime Minister Modi has started Kisan Pension Yojana. Further, he also added that Modi government is working hard and making every possible effort to double farmer income by 2022.

In another session with Zafar Islam, BJP spokesperson and Vivek Bansal, Congress Spokesperson, the guests discussed the employment situation in India. The citizens of our country are living in better conditions under BJP regime comparatively ten years back- says Zafar Islam. While Vivek Bansal said unemployment was at its peak under BJP government says Vivek Bansal.

In another session with Pinaki Mishra, Member of Parliament, BJD and PV Midhun Reddy, Member of Parliament, YSRCP, the two discussed on the regional parties and Jagan Reddy’s role in future.

In another exclusive session, Salman Khurshid, former minister for corporate affairs, water resources, minority affairs, spoke about how the Congress party is battling with the challenges to come back. He said every defeat needs to be examined, Congress will do the same to bounce back.

