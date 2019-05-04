iTV Network Hosts India Next: iTV Network, India’s leading media house (India News & NewsX) today hosted India Next, a unique platform which brought together India’s biggest politicians and high profile power satraps on one grand stage to supercharge the national political debate at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi, the event holds some of the important issues on Indian politics and ongoing general elections.

iTV Network Hosts India Next: iTV Network, India’s leading media house (India News & NewsX) today hosted India Next, a unique platform which brought together India’s biggest politicians and high profile power satraps on one grand stage to supercharge the national political debate. Held at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi, the event holds some of the important issues on Indian politics and ongoing general elections. In the next session during the event was graced by top political dignitaries and bureaucrats including: Shri Prakash Raj, Independent Lok Sabha Candidate; Gen. VK Singh, Shri Kapil Sibbal, Member of Parliament; Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief; Shri Tejaswi Surya, BJP Lok Sabha Candidate; Shri Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress Leader; Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP Leader.

In an exclusive session with Gen. VK Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs at India Next Conclave, he said:

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi govt. worked for 5 years to get world support to name Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

Terrorism is something which Pakistan believes that it can run as a proxy war against India

If a nation doesn’t respect its army, martyrs that nation cannot rise. Questioning armed forces is wrong.

I firmly believe that we need to differentiate between what is good for the country and what is a political issue.

In another session between Shri Prakash Raj, Independent Lok Sabha Candidate and young political leader, Shri Tejaswi Surya, BJP Lok Sabha Candidate discussed during India Next:

Shri Prakash Raj Says:

During this election, If you Vote right, People win, If you Vote wrong, People will Lose

This country runs on the taxpayer money, not on only political party’s money

Hatred is propagated in the country.

During the apolitical interview, PM Modi discussed how to eat mango, as it is the most important issue in the country

BJP has made a mockery of democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a better actor than me

Tejasvi Surya says:

The country is witnessing the large scale of job opportunities

National security has been on top priority

We have doubled the number of textile mills and mobile manufacturing companies while Make in India

In an exclusive session with Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief said during India Next on the topic ‘The Future of Islam and Ram Rajya in India’:

There is no Modi Wave in southern India, we are hoping to get a non-BJP and non-Congress government

I disagree with BJP’s Nationalism, Is BJP pursuing real Hindutva?

Out of 17 TRS will win 16 seats; There is no Modi wave

We have no problem with the collation government

People of our country suffered a lot due to demonetization

In an exclusive session with Shri Kapil Sibbal, Member of Parliament said:

BJP is misusing CBI, Election Commission, IT department and other independent bodies, which is a threat to the constitution.

Rafale deal is a big issue and Congress will continue to raise questions even after the 2019 election.

Employment is the priority for Congress manifesto during elections.

BJP just did Demonetization and implemented GST, rest they just applied our schemes.

In another session between Shri Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress Leader and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP Leader had a discussion about:

Money being spent on election campaigns by political parties.

BJP government tackling issues on militancy in the valley.

Nepotism in politics.

In another session between young political leaders, Shri Tejaswi Surya, BJP Lok Sabha Candidate and Dr. Arvind Kumar Singh, Congress Lok Sabha Candidate discussed during India Next:

Challenges faced by young leaders in today’s political scenario

Jobs are a critical Issue amongst today’s youth

Make in India is the biggest achievement by Modi Government or not

Effects of demonetization by Modi government

In an exclusive session with Shri with Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Minister of State, HRD, said during India Next:

The number of institutions amongst IIMs and IITs has increased during the past five years

We received more than 40 thousand suggestions on education policy, we are reviewing them

Our government would want to provide better education facilities for today’s youth

We are law abiding citizens and we also want that Ram Temple should be built soon

