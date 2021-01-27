Four iTV Network journalists were threatened and attacked by unidentified anti-social elements while covering the protests. NBF has strongly condemned the attack and urged the authorities to immediately initiate strict action against the miscreants.

The Republic Day Tractor Rally by Farmer Unions witnessed an overturn after a section of the protestors entered Delhi and attempts were made to create a situation of chaos. Amid the violence that ensued, not only some of the protestors and police personnel suffered injuries, but journalists were also threatened, beaten and stopped from simply doing their duty.

Four NewsX and India News journalists, namely Aishwarya Jain, Ajit Shrivastava, Priya Singh and Aditya Nair were threatened and attacked by unidentified anti-social elements while covering the protests. In a video message, Aishwarya can be seen saying the situation outside is not in control because stone pelting is happening inside Red Fort premise and the people who threatened them are also following them. They are constantly coming and telling us to leave from the spot.

NBF has strongly condemned the attack on ITV Network journalists and urged the authorities to immediately initiate strict action against the miscreants. The federation has also called upon the authorities to ensure the safety and security of journalists covering on-ground news events.

ITV Network appeals the authorities to identify the accused persons at the earliest and take stern action to ensure free, fair and fearless journalism thrives in India and no journalist is threatened and intimidated for simply doing their duty.