The iTV-Neta-NewsX exit poll predicted results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assembly elections more accurately than a majority of pollsters who overestimated the final count for the BJP and the Congress. While three out of five exit-polls predicted Congress victory in the Hindi heartland, only iTV-Neta survey gave a clear indication of the electoral trends in the five states. The iTV-Neta-NewsX exit poll predicted that Congress will emerge victorious in 112 seats in Madhya Pradesh while the BJP will get 106 seats. The Election Commission of India on Wednesday declared the final results of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018, where Congress made a comeback to power after 15 long years after defeating Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government. Congress won 114 seats out of 230, while BJP bagged 109 seats.

In Rajasthan, the iTV-Neta-NewsX exit poll predicted 105 seats for Congress, 80 seats for the BJP and 2 seats for the BSP in Rajasthan. When the results came on December 11, Congress ended its total tally with 99 seats, BJP 73, BSP 6 and others parties including the independents 21.

Taking a look at Telangana, then the NewsX-Neta exit poll predicted a total of 57 seats for TRS, BJP will get 6, Congress 46 and others will bag around 10 seats. When the results were declared, TRS emerged as the single largest party crossing the half-way majority mark very comfortably and taking its total tally to 88 whereas Congress got 19 and BJP 1.

The iTV-Neta-NewX exit poll predicted that BJP will bag 43 seats and the Congress 40 seats in Chhattisgarh. The Congress won 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly, while the BJP got only 15 seats. Though it wasn’t the closest call since Chhattisgarh results came as a surprise for all.

