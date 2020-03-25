The ongoing battle against COVID-19 has become a mission statement for everyone at the personal and community levels.

During this unprecedented crisis, iTV Network aims at working together to protect its employees, their families and our communities. To minimize the risk of an employee contracting COVID-19 at the workplace, iTV Network has ensured equal detailing and planning to provide a work environment that is without risk to health and safety, including access to

Facilities for good hygiene such as adequate supply of hand sanitizers, face masks, soap, and water.

Implemented ‘Work from Home’ policy for 50% of their staff as part of encouraging social distancing to curb the spreading of Coronavirus infections.

Desks and Studios are sanitized and sterilized daily thrice a day (including electrostatic spray & ultraviolet treatment for various surfaces)

Once-in-Once-out policy in office building.

All vehicles are sanitized daily and no staff to use public transport.

Technology teams enabling at-home access.

No guests in studios, all remote live.

Two-meter distancing between the working stations.

Reporters self-recording on phone.

Meetings through video conferences and other audiovisual means.

All administration staff working from home.

Limited access to the workplace by other people, unless necessary.

As always, iTV Network is dedicated to build bridges across masses, cinema, singers, cricketers, businesses, communities, and nations striving to bring togetherness in these tumultuous times.

#StayAtHome and #GharParRahe initiative is a gesture to thank all those men and women who are out there and contributing their bit in the fight against COVID 19.

Our editorial teams of India News and NewsX have curated special programming for the widespread COVID-19 coverage. NewsX is the first an only channel to showcase AI algorithmic projections of transmission rates of Coronavirus by AI experts. 18 hours of daily programming on myth bursting on facts, taking hundreds of live callers and answering questions with medical experts and administrators, ‘Janta Action Plan’, ‘Stay at Home Plan’, ‘FAQs on border closures’, basic necessities and ‘Medical 3-D printing live demo’.

India News has launched a slew of new shows and has ramped up the existing ones on educating people on Coronavirus which contains safety tips and authoritative information about the pandemic. India news is airing special shows viz.- ‘Sabse Bada Deshbhakt’, ‘Corona Warriors’, ‘Corona Se Jung’ and ‘Corona report’ covering the aspects of encouraging people to stay at home and also thank Corona warriors.

Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Promoter of iTV Network, said, “It is a time when the entire humanity must come together and take responsibility to do their part in controlling the spread of the disease. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

iTV Network is very thankful to our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the government, who are trying day and night to curb Coronavirus and taking all the right measures to control it. Our heartfelt gratitude also goes out to the general public who directly or indirectly are out there and helping us by fighting corona.

