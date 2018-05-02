Another stone-pelting case has been reported from south Kashmir’s Shopian district after a mob attacked a school bus ferrying as many as 50 students. According to police, two minors have been injured in the attack. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and are carrying out their investigation. CM Mehbooba Mufti has assured the civilians that the perpetrators will be punished.

Protesters pelting stone at CRPF vehicle after protest demonstration against the killing of youth in Srinagar on Tuesday. KT Photo:Imran Ali

In a shocking incident, 2 students of a private school were injured on Wednesday after their school bus ferrying 50 students was pelted with stones in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. According to a report, the victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where one of the child was discharged while the other was referred to Srinagar’s Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital for further treatment. The victims are students of Rainbow High School.

The mob attacked the bus as they were outraged by the killing of 2 terrorists on May 30, 2018, including a commander Sameer Tiger and a civilian in an encounter at Drabgam in neighboring Pulwama. The district was observing a shutdown over those killings.

Expressing anger over the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and condemned the attack. She assured the people that the perpetrators would be punished. “Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice,” she wrote.

The incident also caught the attention of the opposition party leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. “How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2018

How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine. https://t.co/cncux82E6k — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2018

The local police have taken cognisance of the incident and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

If one looks closely, it has been repeatedly reported by media that these stone pelters also include educated doctors and MBAs, who are not able to find suitable jobs due to lack of employment opportunity and growth in the region.

Film maker Sanjay Kak had earlier pointed out in a perceptive analysis in the August issue of the South Asian journal Himal that Kashmir’s new generation of protesters are “children of the tehreek, born and brought up in the turmoil of the last two decades”. They have not and probably will not become armed mujahedeen”.

Yet by adroit use of social media such as Facebook, as Kak has observed, the educated youth of Kashmir are setting up new sites and new ways of confronting the Indian state which needs far greater ingenuity in dealing with the current situation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App