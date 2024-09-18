J-K Assembly Polls: Mock Polling Kicks Off for First Phase

Ahead of the first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir, officials conducted mock polls at various polling booths across the Union Territory.

Preparations and mock polls are underway in various polling booths across Jammu and Kashmir, including Banihal, Kishtwar, and Jagti Assembly constituencies.

Presiding Officer of Lachh Khazana-B, FCI Store Kuleed Polling Station Number 75, Ashukta Shaheen, said, “Mock polling has been completed. All the preparations have been done. The voters can come and cast their votes after 7 AM…”

24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls in the first phase on Wednesday. 16 assembly seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region will go for polls in the first phase of elections.

Notably, 486 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the respective returning officers in 40 Assembly constituencies till the last date of filing the nominations on September 12. Out of these, the nomination papers of 449 candidates were found valid during the scrutiny held on September 13, and now, with the withdrawal of 34 candidates, 415 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for phase 3.

With this, a total of 873 candidates will be in the final fray in the Assembly Elections for 90 assembly constituencies, including 219 candidates for 24 assembly seats in the first phase, 239 candidates for 26 seats in the second phase, and 415 candidates for 40 seats in the final phase, the official added.

This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

