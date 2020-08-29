The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at 1 am on Saturday in the Zadoora area of Pulwama, three unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter.

A soldier, who was critically injured in the encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries, according to a Public Relations Officer of Defence, Srinagar. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at 1 am on Saturday in the Zadoora area of Pulwama. Three unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Incrimination materials including arms and ammunition have been seized from the encounter site and the search operation is underway. Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted that Three terrorists have been eliminated, one AK and two Pistols have been recovered. It said that one soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries and the joint operation was in progress.

Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district in an encounter on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir.

