To combat terrorism and manage encounters, Jammu and Kashmir police upgraded its arsenal with the latest induction of Command Vehicle which could be used as a communication and operational hub during an emergency. As per Daman Singh, an officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Command Vehicle can be used to establish communication or operational hub during disasters and encounters.

“The vehicle is fully air-conditioned. It is equipped with 10 CCTV cameras, PTZ Camera, 360 degrees view camera. It also has a public address system to make announcements during any emergency,” he said.

Elaborating on the features of the new combat vehicle, Singh said that it has a bulletproof body, which will shield the police personals from any shelling outside.

“In case we are stuck at any place, the vehicle has a three-level power supply system which can sustain for one week and provision has been made to connect the vehicle with outside AC power supply as well. It also has a fridge, microwave, flashlights, an advanced medical kit, and other security systems needed for survival. The vehicle can also be converted into a tent house to increase the accommodation space,” he said.

Karnail Singh, another officer of Jammu and Kashmir said that Command Vehicle was a much-needed addition in the state police force. “The vehicle has all the features needed to take command of any emergency. Our officers are undergoing training to learn the commands of the vehicle, and will be trained in 2-3 weeks,” said Karnail Singh.

