J-K Security Forces Conduct Search Operation Post-Terrorist Encounter

Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday following a brief exchange of fire with terrorists in the Sopore area of Baramulla, according to police. The area has been cordoned off, and the search operation is ongoing, police added.

In a post on ‘X,’ the Jammu and Kashmir police stated, “Exchange of fire at Watergam area of #Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated. Area #cordoned off. Searches underway. Further details shall follow.”

In recent months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold elections after a gap of 10 years, with the last assembly election held in 2014. The polling in the UT will occur in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, according to the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, of which 74 are general, nine are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and seven for Scheduled Castes.