Kashmir valley is filled with chants of Vedic hymns as Srinagar hosts a five-day celebration to honour the visit of saint Adi Shankaracharya.

With the cooperation of civil administration and other religious and social groups of Kashmiri Hindus, the event is organized by ‘One India Strong India.’ Despite the Valley’s precarious security situation, a unique event is being held this year at the old Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the Dal Lake.

In Srinagar, around 200 saints from south India are camped.

Vidhu Sharma, the event’s organizer, claimed “The event will be held on a large platform. It will be an appropriate memorial to the great saint. His visit had a significant impact on Hinduism’s philosophical and spiritual renaissance. In Kashmir, he had debates with academics.”

For thousands of years, Kashmir has been a centre for Vedic traditions and culture. Adi Shankaracharya, a Kerala native, travelled throughout India and Kashmir. When Buddhism was the dominant religion in the Indian subcontinent, Shankaracharya popularised Vedanta philosophy, he noted.