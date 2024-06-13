J&K Attacks Update: Four Terrorists Hiding in Upper Doda; Massive Hunt down for the Terrorists Has Begun

After serious escalation of terror attacks in various regions of Jammu & Kashmir, the security forces have started to bring heavy crackdown on the absconding terrorists.

Massive search operations are being carried on the upper part of Doda region, as after fresh encounter erupted there on late Wednesday evening, the terrorists are believed to be hiding there in the forests.

The Doda district police after receiving intel. , has launched search operation in the Gondoh area’s Kirlu top forests.

After Wednesday gun fight, there has been no contact according to the officials.

As of now, from the past four days, the terrorists have been struck down at four places, that are Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the past 4 days.

What have been the latest update?

1. Last update on Wednesday was the police has released a sketch of the 4 terrorists and had put a reward of 20 Lakhs for whosoever bring a lead to them.

2. The bounty is put after a J&K police constable name, Ct Fareed got injured and was shifted to hospital while he was engaging with the terrorist.

3. On Sunday, the terrorists carried fourth attack. which they continued till Tuesday night. The terrorists had come down targeting 4 Rashtriya Rifles check point, located on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road.

4. Third attack was carried in Kathua village where a CRPF personnel was killed.

5. Earlier, in context of the Reasi pilgrimage attack the police again announced a reward of 20 Lakhs and had also released sketch poster.

