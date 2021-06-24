The security forces in Jammu from LOC to Lal Chowk have been kept on the high alert before the commencement of the meeting. The all-party meet hosted by the Prime Minister commenced at 3 PM today. PDPs Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad assembled for the PM’s meeting in Delhi. The first meeting with the Centre saw various reactions of eminent political leaders. Many political faces arrived for the meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence and the crucial meeting with 14 leaders also includes the former chief ministers of J&K.

#BreakingNews | The all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins at Lok Kalyan Marg. PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir are present at the meet. pic.twitter.com/hYUAP8sEbs — NewsX (@NewsX) June 24, 2021

I am going to the meeting. I will keep the demands there and then I will talk to you. Mehbooba Mufti is the president of her party, why should I speak on what she said: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, ahead of the all-party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi today pic.twitter.com/kNW1pR3GM7 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

The scheduled meeting with J&K leaders and PM Narendra Modi will talk about new developments after the stripping of the special status in J&K. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been invited to the meeting. Farooq Abdullah before reaching the PM’s residence briefed media persons that he will be going to the meeting and will keep the demands there. Farooq Abdullah did not reveal his expectations from the meeting with the Centre.

Delhi: Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand arrive at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg – Prime Minister's official residence – for the all-party meeting of J&K's political parties called by PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/wzOHB5uPpO — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Yosouf Tarigami, CPI (M) also attended a meeting on the invitation of the Centre. He stated that developments in J&K not within the limits of the constitution and expects from the Prime Minister to reconsider the scrapping of the Article 370. He further added to his statement that the leaders expectations are that it should be a good beginning to resolve issues, concerns of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, J&K Congress President briefed about the meeting at former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence and that he would raise the issue of statehood in the meeting with PM. He also highlighted that the situation of people in the state left them aghast of the decisions which were made in 2019.