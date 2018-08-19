Jabir Moti, who is believed to be underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's finance manager, has been arrested by the United Kingdom security agencies in London. Moti, who is a Pakistani national, was produced before a court later.

The United Kingdom security agencies have arrested a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim from London’s Hilton hotel on Saturday. Jabir Moti is believed to be in charge of D-company finances. Moti, who is a Pakistani national as per passport recovered from him, was produced before a court later. According to reports, Moti was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.

It is a major breakthrough for Indian agencies as they had requested the UK agencies for Moti’s arrest earlier. Other than his association with Dawood Ibrahim, he is allegedly involved in drug smuggling, extortion and other criminal activities.

Various media reports claim that Moti handles Dawood’s investments in various countries, including the UK, Europe, South East Asia and Pakistan. Terrorist groups in Pakistan use money earned from investments made by Dawood Ibrahim in various countries.

Underworld Dawood Ibrahim, who is also involved in various illegal businesses like illegal arms movement, printing of fake Indian currency, extortion rackets and the real estate business, had given this role to his right-hand man Moti.

Dawood Ibrahim, a designated terrorist, is considered to be the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts. At present, Dawood is on India’s most wanted list. In 2003, he was declared a global terrorist by Indian and the United States governments.

Media reports from time to time say that Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan city of Karachi. Dawood Ibrahim’s D-company has been often linked the financing of various Bollywood films.

