Reddy reaffirmed that decentralisation from the village level to the planned three capitals was a wise policy move by his administration that would benefit the people.

Andhra Pradesh received a new map on Monday, with the addition of 13 new districts, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 26. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Telangana, introduced 13 new districts through video conference at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The primary objective of the new districts was to take a substantial leap in the efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The state government had published a draught notification in January inviting recommendations and objections to carve off 26 districts from the current 13 districts.

It got 16,600 public recommendations and concerns, which were all taken into account. Following consultations with citizens and public representatives, officials provided recommendations.