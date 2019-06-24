Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika building was built by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has cited that the structure is illegal on the banks of Krishna river. The demolition work is likely to be held on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika which was built by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has cited that the structure is illegal and would be demolished. The Praja Vedika is located adjacent to Chandrababu Naidu’s residence. The latest order was made by the CM Reddy at a conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police held in the same building. He has announced that it would be the last official meeting in the building, following which the structure would be demolished.

The opposition has alleged that the government has thrown out belongings of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu as he was staying in the house located on the banks of Krishna river since 2016. As per River Conservation Act, no construction activity should take place within 500 meters of the river Krishna.

TDP leader Ashok Babu has alleged that the government the party was not informed about the government’s decision to take over the premises as officials threw out belongings which is not correct.

Built by Naidu at a cost of Rs 8 crore through Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, Reddy has said that tenders were invited for an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore but was escalated to higher amount during the execution.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allowing him to use the structure to hold the meetings. He urged the government to declare the property as residence annex of the Leader of Opposition. However, it seems the government has rejected the proposal of Naidu. Meanwhile, the latest announcement has been praised by the people across the state.

