Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that e-marketing and Janata Bazaars would help farmers in getting remunerative price.

SRCP – (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) in the name itself there is Rythu, it means farmer. As the party name indicates, it’s boss gives priority to farmers. Reiterating his Government’s commitment to farmers welfare, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that e-marketing and Janata Bazaars would help farmers in getting remunerative price.

We have been seeing that prices fall whenever farmers want to sell their produce and steeply increase after they sell their products.This trend should change and e- marketing and Janata Bazaars are to provide them a fair deal, the Chief Minister said during a review meeting in Amaravathi . He enquired about the work in progress on Janata Bazaars and the functioning of RBKs.

Government should buy least 30 percent of local produce and market it through Janata Bazaars. Poultry and aqua products will also be purchased, he said. RBKs should have grading, cold storage and marketing facilities by June. Tobacco is being purchased under the supervision of Government and prices are paid as per grading.

Also Read: Coronil kit to be available across country without any restrictions: Yog guru Ramdev

Also Read: Civilian killed by terrorists in J&K’s Sopore: CRPF

Agriculture Minister K Kannababu, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner Pradyumna and other officials attended the meeting.

The CM said the government is focusing on Godowns , cold storage’s and other marketing facilities for the farmers . He says cultivation should me beneficial to the farmers and they should not suffer under any circumstances.

Also Read: Everyone’s hard work helped to control Covid-19 situation in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App